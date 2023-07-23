Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 329,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,505,000 after acquiring an additional 17,025 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $191.43 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.11 and a 1-year high of $194.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $986,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,577,408.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,279.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $986,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,577,408.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,106 shares of company stock valued at $14,981,816. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMC. Citigroup upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.77.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

