Matson (NYSE:MATX) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.14-2.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23. Matson also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $2.14-$2.28 EPS.

MATX stock opened at $88.32 on Friday. Matson has a one year low of $56.51 and a one year high of $94.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Matson had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $704.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Matson will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Matson’s payout ratio is 6.59%.

MATX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Matson in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

In other Matson news, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $545,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,081,258.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Matson news, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $545,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,081,258.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total transaction of $78,590.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,914.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,623 shares of company stock worth $3,181,556 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MATX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $561,594,000 after purchasing an additional 153,723 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 109.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,424,000 after purchasing an additional 149,444 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 313.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 146,589 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 567.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 123,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Matson by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,104,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $253,890,000 after acquiring an additional 122,200 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

