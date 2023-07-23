Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.58

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.58 and traded as high as $4.88. Mazda Motor shares last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 50,289 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, UBS Group cut Mazda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th.
Mazda Motor Stock Up 0.8 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.01.
About Mazda Motor
Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, the United States, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.
