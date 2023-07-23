Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.58

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.58 and traded as high as $4.88. Mazda Motor shares last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 50,289 shares.

Separately, UBS Group cut Mazda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Mazda Motor ( OTCMKTS:MZDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mazda Motor had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mazda Motor Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, the United States, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

