Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.58.

Chevron Stock Up 1.5 %

CVX stock opened at $158.69 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.46 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $300.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.