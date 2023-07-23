Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Receives $10.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Metso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Metso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OUKPY opened at $5.89 on Thursday. Metso Oyj has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $6.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.0467 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Metso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Metso Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

