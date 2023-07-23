MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $17.63, but opened at $18.13. MillerKnoll shares last traded at $18.37, with a volume of 154,205 shares.

Specifically, insider Megan Lyon bought 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 17,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Megan Lyon purchased 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,850. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Volkema purchased 13,584 shares of MillerKnoll stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $230,248.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,356.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 80,194 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,167 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $956.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 222.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 428.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

About MillerKnoll

(Get Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.