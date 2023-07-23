Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) Short Interest Down 9.7% in June

Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the June 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Mind Cure Health Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MCURF opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05. Mind Cure Health has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.07.
Mind Cure Health Company Profile
