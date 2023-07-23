Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) Short Interest Down 9.7% in June

Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the June 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MCURF opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05. Mind Cure Health has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.07.

Mind Cure Health Inc, a life sciences company, develops and commercializes mental health and wellness products in Canada and North America. It focuses on the development of digital therapeutics technology and researching psychedelic compounds to rapidly scale science-backed and evidence-based mental health therapy.

