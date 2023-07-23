MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Stock Up 3.5 %

MiX Telematics stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.54. The stock has a market cap of $157.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.93. MiX Telematics has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $9.17.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). MiX Telematics had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $36.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MiX Telematics will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiX Telematics

In other MiX Telematics news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 308,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $92,407.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,323,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other MiX Telematics news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 308,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $92,407.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,323,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Robin A. Frew sold 468,075 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total transaction of $131,061.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,863,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,205,325 shares of company stock valued at $347,948 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 282,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 19,388 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 26.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. 38.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.