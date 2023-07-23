Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Receives $353.85 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $353.85.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $318.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $289.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.69. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $256.19 and a 1 year high of $374.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 36.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,372 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,787,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,257 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,603,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,362,000 after acquiring an additional 749,696 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,633,000 after acquiring an additional 501,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,240,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,488,000 after acquiring an additional 110,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

