Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $141,000 Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 363.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,787 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 339.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

PFEB opened at $31.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.48. The firm has a market cap of $658.68 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

