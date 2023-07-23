Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 17,592 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Money Concepts Capital Corp cut its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 54.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,592 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,000,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870,113 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,395,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,931,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895,920 shares in the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.38, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.69. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $5,005,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,056,773.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $5,005,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,056,773.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $169,506.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,858,152 shares in the company, valued at $14,382,096.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,959,599 shares of company stock worth $27,683,472 in the last 90 days. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

