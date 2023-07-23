MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,332,000 after buying an additional 121,201 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,962,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,313,000 after buying an additional 118,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,349,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,909,000 after buying an additional 23,846 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after buying an additional 1,017,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,193,000 after buying an additional 39,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDB. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.59.

MongoDB Stock Down 0.7 %

MDB stock opened at $409.78 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.15 and a 12 month high of $439.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The business had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213,159 shares in the company, valued at $509,526,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213,159 shares in the company, valued at $509,526,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,223,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,748,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,427 shares of company stock valued at $41,784,961 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.