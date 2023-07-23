Moody’s (MCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter. Moody’s has set its FY23 guidance at $9.50-10.00 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Moody’s to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.3 %

MCO stock opened at $357.78 on Friday. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $361.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.17.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Moody’s

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 282 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.24, for a total transaction of $99,049.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $23,124,939.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,292 shares of company stock worth $1,085,712 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.33.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

