Mountain Commerce Bancorp (MCBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Monday, July 24th.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MCBI opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.92. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $31.50.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 2.81%. Mountain Commerce Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank that provides banking services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and affluent individuals. It offers checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and mortgage loans, personal loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, small business administration loans, equipment lending, operating lines of credit, and credit cards.

