M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $4.22 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for M&T Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, July 19th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.23. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $16.09 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.42 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.45 EPS.

MTB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.91.

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE MTB opened at $137.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $109.36 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 358.2% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other M&T Bank news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

