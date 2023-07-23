Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Stock Price Up 6.3% on Earnings Beat

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) rose 6.3% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as C$16.15 and last traded at C$16.06. Approximately 155,453 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 245,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.11.

The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.06. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of C$494.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$503.50 million.

Mullen Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mullen Group Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.66.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.68.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

Featured Stories

