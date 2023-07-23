Multi-Metal Development (CVE:MLY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Multi-Metal Development Ltd. (CVE:MLY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as high as C$0.04. Multi-Metal Development shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 139,000 shares changing hands.
Multi-Metal Development Stock Up 14.3 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65. The firm has a market cap of C$10.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.25.
Multi-Metal Development (CVE:MLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter.
Multi-Metal Development Company Profile
Multi-Metal Development Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and developing natural resource opportunities in the United States, Austria, and Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, silver, tungsten, zinc, germanium, lead, fluorite, cadmium, and rhenium deposits.
