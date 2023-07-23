Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Trading Up 5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) traded up 5% on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $28.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Myriad Genetics traded as high as $23.37 and last traded at $23.30. 261,101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 576,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.18.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

In other news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 8,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $198,760.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,743.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 22.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 14.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth $372,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 147.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 39,052 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 15,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.80.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $181.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

