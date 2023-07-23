MySale Group (LON:MYSL) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.25

MySale Group plc (LON:MYSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 2.48 ($0.03). MySale Group shares last traded at GBX 2.26 ($0.03), with a volume of 31,617 shares.
MySale Group Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £23.46 million and a P/E ratio of -2.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70.
About MySale Group
MySale Group plc operates as an online retailer with online flash sales and retail websites in Australia, New Zealand, and South-East Asia. The company operates online shopping outlets, which offers consumer products, such as ladies, men's, and children's fashion clothing, as well as accessories, beauty products, and homeware items.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MySale Group
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for MySale Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MySale Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.