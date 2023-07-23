Nabors Industries (NBR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect Nabors Industries to post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($1.61). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $789.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.96 million. On average, analysts expect Nabors Industries to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Nabors Industries Stock Performance
Nabors Industries stock opened at $114.40 on Friday. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $83.05 and a 12-month high of $190.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.75.
Institutional Trading of Nabors Industries
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Nabors Industries from $195.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Nabors Industries from $110.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.86.
About Nabors Industries
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.
