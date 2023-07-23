National Bankshares Analysts Give Legend Gold (CVE:LGN) a C$1.35 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$1.35 price objective on Legend Gold (CVE:LGN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Legend Gold Price Performance
LGN stock opened at C$0.81 on Thursday. Legend Gold has a one year low of C$0.73 and a one year high of C$1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.37.
Legend Gold Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Legend Gold
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for Legend Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.