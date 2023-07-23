NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE NXRT opened at $47.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $38.67 and a 52 week high of $66.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -524.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of NexPoint Residential Trust

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Recommended Stories

