NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Receives C$11.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.17.

Several brokerages have commented on NFI. National Bank Financial raised shares of NFI Group from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. National Bankshares set a C$12.00 price target on shares of NFI Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

NFI Group Stock Up 2.9 %

NFI Group stock opened at C$11.32 on Thursday. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$7.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.73, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$873.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.42.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group ( TSE:NFI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.75) by C$0.09. NFI Group had a negative net margin of 13.97% and a negative return on equity of 42.76%. The firm had revenue of C$709.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$703.02 million. Research analysts expect that NFI Group will post -0.9599999 earnings per share for the current year.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.

