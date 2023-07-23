Nippon Shokubai (OTCMKTS:NPSHY) Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nippon Shokubai (OTCMKTS:NPSHY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

OTCMKTS NPSHY opened at $11.14 on Thursday. Nippon Shokubai has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $12.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.14.

Nippon Shokubai Co, Ltd. provides various chemical products in Japan. It operates through three segments: Basic Chemicals, Functional Chemicals, and Environment and Catalysts. The Basic Chemicals segment offers acrylic acids, acrylates, ethylene oxides, ethylene glycols, ethanolamine, and secondary alcohol ethoxylates.

