Nippon Shokubai (OTCMKTS:NPSHY) Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nippon Shokubai (OTCMKTS:NPSHY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Nippon Shokubai Price Performance
OTCMKTS NPSHY opened at $11.14 on Thursday. Nippon Shokubai has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $12.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.14.
Nippon Shokubai Company Profile
