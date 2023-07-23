Northeast Bank (NBN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.93 million.

NASDAQ:NBN opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.31. Northeast Bank has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $48.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northeast Bank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 296.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 1,678.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 288.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

