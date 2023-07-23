NorthWestern (NWE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 24th. Analysts expect NorthWestern to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.76 million. On average, analysts expect NorthWestern to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $57.39 on Friday. NorthWestern has a twelve month low of $48.68 and a twelve month high of $61.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

In other NorthWestern news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $70,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,506,000 after acquiring an additional 74,439 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,978,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,602,000 after purchasing an additional 291,066 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 49.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,499,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,167,000 after purchasing an additional 46,229 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,285,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,637,000 after purchasing an additional 660,491 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on NorthWestern from $57.50 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility Operations; Natural Gas Utility Operations; and Other. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

