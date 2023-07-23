Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $163.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $102.86 and a 12 month high of $182.68.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.00%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.44.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

See Also

