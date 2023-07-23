Nucor (NUE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect Nucor to post earnings of $5.30 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Nucor to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nucor Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:NUE opened at $163.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.06. Nucor has a 52-week low of $102.86 and a 52-week high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.60.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 8.00%.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nucor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 127,059.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after acquiring an additional 155,109,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,438,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $841,209,000 after acquiring an additional 23,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,880,000 after acquiring an additional 979,824 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 11.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,471,000 after acquiring an additional 176,738 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 26.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,302,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,946,000 after acquiring an additional 272,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.44.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

See Also

