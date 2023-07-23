Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.00

Shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.00 and traded as high as $16.09. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund shares last traded at $16.09, with a volume of 1,102 shares traded.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.21.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund
About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.
