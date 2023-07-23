NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,935 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.58.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.7 %

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $443.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $400.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.38. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $480.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 230.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

