Oculus VisionTech (OVTZ) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

Oculus VisionTech (OTCMKTS:OVTZ – Get Free Report) is one of 154 publicly-traded companies in the “Software—Infrastructure” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Oculus VisionTech to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Oculus VisionTech and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oculus VisionTech 0 0 0 0 N/A Oculus VisionTech Competitors 289 1186 2150 14 2.52

As a group, “Software—Infrastructure” companies have a potential upside of 70.29%. Given Oculus VisionTech’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oculus VisionTech has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.1% of Oculus VisionTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.0% of shares of all “Software—Infrastructure” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Oculus VisionTech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of shares of all “Software—Infrastructure” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Oculus VisionTech and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oculus VisionTech N/A N/A N/A Oculus VisionTech Competitors -127.68% -72.87% -13.07%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oculus VisionTech and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oculus VisionTech N/A N/A -4.60 Oculus VisionTech Competitors $272.49 million -$69.77 million -278.59

Oculus VisionTech’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Oculus VisionTech. Oculus VisionTech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

About Oculus VisionTech

Oculus VisionTech, Inc., a development-stage technology company, focuses on cyber security, data privacy, and data protection solutions to business customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Forget-Me-Yes (FMY), a data privacy software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables secure discovery and delete requests against multiple data sources; comply trust saas suite (CTSS), a set of software tools designed to address cloud-native data management and regulatory compliant data governance; and cloud-based document protection system (Cloud-DPS) technology, a SaaS-based document management platform for tamper-proof document authentication and protection. The company was formerly known as USA Video Interactive Corp. and changed its name to Oculus VisionTech, Inc. in January 2012. Oculus VisionTech, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

