Old National Bancorp (ONB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $457.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Old National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Old National Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.06. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.86%.

ONB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

In other Old National Bancorp news, EVP John V. Moran purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,625. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kathryn Hayley acquired 7,500 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.34 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,850.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John V. Moran acquired 2,500 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 23,200 shares of company stock worth $317,679. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 37.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,744,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124,230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,592,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,862,000 after acquiring an additional 678,451 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 54.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465,409 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,872,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,679,000 after acquiring an additional 235,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,126,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,922,000 after acquiring an additional 123,377 shares during the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

