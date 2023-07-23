OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

OncoCyte Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of OncoCyte stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.24. OncoCyte has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.10.

Institutional Trading of OncoCyte

OncoCyte ( NASDAQ:OCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OncoCyte will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in OncoCyte by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after buying an additional 90,534 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in OncoCyte during the second quarter worth about $896,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in OncoCyte by 5.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 24,964 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in OncoCyte by 58.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in OncoCyte by 389.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 42,091 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OncoCyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.