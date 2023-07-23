Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Lessened by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 29.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 79.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 125.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $154,149.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oracle Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.37.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $117.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $319.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

