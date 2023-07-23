Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Receives $86.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.50.

A number of research firms have commented on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 111,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,890,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 53,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

OTIS stock opened at $87.25 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $90.11. The stock has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.99.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

