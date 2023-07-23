Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $6.69 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.23 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OVV. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $79.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.68.

Ovintiv Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $42.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $59.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.78.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.01). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 33.45%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion.

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 35.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,978 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at about $525,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at about $715,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 45.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

