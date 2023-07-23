PACCAR (PCAR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect PACCAR to post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect PACCAR to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $87.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $54.64 and a 52-week high of $90.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.81.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 17.97%.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACCAR

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 8.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 114.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 33.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. OTR Global cut PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Argus cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.85.

About PACCAR

(Get Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.