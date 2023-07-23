Pendragon’s (PDG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2023

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Pendragon (LON:PDGFree Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 36 ($0.47) price target on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 28 ($0.37) target price on shares of Pendragon in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Pendragon Stock Performance

Shares of PDG stock opened at GBX 17.78 ($0.23) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £248.92 million, a PE ratio of 592.67 and a beta of 0.68. Pendragon has a 1-year low of GBX 14.85 ($0.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 29 ($0.38). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 17.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Pendragon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. Its UK Motor segment includes sale and servicing of vehicles in the UK; Software segment includes Licencing of Software as a Service to global automotive business users; and Leasing segment includes provision of fleet and contract hire.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pendragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pendragon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.