Pendragon’s (PDG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Pendragon (LON:PDG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 36 ($0.47) price target on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 28 ($0.37) target price on shares of Pendragon in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Pendragon alerts:

Pendragon Stock Performance

Shares of PDG stock opened at GBX 17.78 ($0.23) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £248.92 million, a PE ratio of 592.67 and a beta of 0.68. Pendragon has a 1-year low of GBX 14.85 ($0.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 29 ($0.38). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 17.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Pendragon Company Profile

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. Its UK Motor segment includes sale and servicing of vehicles in the UK; Software segment includes Licencing of Software as a Service to global automotive business users; and Leasing segment includes provision of fleet and contract hire.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pendragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pendragon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.