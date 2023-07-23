PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Receives $80.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $80.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.49. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1 year low of $41.76 and a 1 year high of $81.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $302.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.08 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 20.37%. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue was down 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,159,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,604 shares in the company, valued at $29,041,701.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Derek Stark sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $399,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,060.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,159,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 375,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,041,701.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,536 shares of company stock worth $7,811,379. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 28.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

See Also

