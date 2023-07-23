Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Pernod Ricard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pernod Ricard from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $219.33.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard Price Performance

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock opened at $47.12 on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of $34.68 and a 12 month high of $47.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day moving average of $47.12.

Pernod Ricard Cuts Dividend

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4499 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.

(Get Free Report)

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.