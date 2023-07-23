Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International updated its FY23 guidance to $6.13-$6.22 EPS.

NYSE PM opened at $97.52 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.96 and a 200-day moving average of $97.67. The stock has a market cap of $151.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 98.26%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PM. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

