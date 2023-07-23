Phunware Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 7,479 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 4,174% compared to the average volume of 175 call options.
Phunware Trading Down 2.0 %
PHUN stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $39.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 9.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $0.73. Phunware has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $1.96.
Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 million. Phunware had a negative net margin of 203.64% and a negative return on equity of 94.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phunware will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.
Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.
