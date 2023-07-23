Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,540 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Visa by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,616,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,221,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,683,673,000 after purchasing an additional 640,839 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 116,608.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after buying an additional 24,483,134 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,067,232,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.88.

NYSE V opened at $239.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.36. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $245.37. The company has a market cap of $448.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

