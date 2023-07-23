Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund (NYSE:MHI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.75

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.75 and traded as low as $8.61. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund shares last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 75,406 shares trading hands.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.75.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.
