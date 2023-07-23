Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $18.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Plains All American Pipeline traded as high as $14.80 and last traded at $14.72, with a volume of 151485 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.72.

PAA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.27.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $12.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 70.39%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

(Get Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.