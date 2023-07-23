Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $18.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Plains GP traded as high as $15.62 and last traded at $15.58, with a volume of 124571 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PAGP. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains GP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Plains GP news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 75,000 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $993,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 256,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,328. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plains GP

Plains GP Trading Up 1.0 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 694,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 104,402 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 24,705 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Plains GP by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Plains GP by 278.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 41,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.66.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.22. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $12.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.78 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 97.27%.

About Plains GP

(Get Free Report)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.