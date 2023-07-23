PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
PolyMet Mining Stock Performance
Shares of PolyMet Mining stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $406.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.33. PolyMet Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.55.
PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of PolyMet Mining
PolyMet Mining Company Profile
PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PolyMet Mining
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.