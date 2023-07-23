PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Stock Performance

Shares of PolyMet Mining stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $406.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.33. PolyMet Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.55.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of PolyMet Mining

PolyMet Mining Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLM. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of PolyMet Mining by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of PolyMet Mining by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

