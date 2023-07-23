Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Announces Earnings Results

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Pool had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.59 EPS. Pool updated its FY23 guidance to $13.14-14.14 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $13.00-$14.00 EPS.

Pool Stock Performance

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $369.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $350.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.97. Pool has a twelve month low of $278.10 and a twelve month high of $423.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Pool Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

Institutional Trading of Pool

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $821,216.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 942,834.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 660,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,029,000 after buying an additional 659,984 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 478.5% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 688,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,974,000 after buying an additional 569,356 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,021,000 after buying an additional 462,507 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,879,000 after buying an additional 252,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 216.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 362,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,666,000 after buying an additional 248,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POOL. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stephens upgraded Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.70.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Stories

