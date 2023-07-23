Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.00-$14.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $14.94. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pool also updated its FY23 guidance to $13.14-14.14 EPS.

POOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Pool from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $386.70.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $369.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.97. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $423.97.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.01 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Pool had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pool will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.16%.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $821,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,849,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pool by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,021,000 after acquiring an additional 462,507 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Pool by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,696,000 after purchasing an additional 187,447 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pool by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,618,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $554,395,000 after purchasing an additional 162,319 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Pool by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,148,000 after purchasing an additional 139,946 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 24.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 499,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,992,000 after purchasing an additional 97,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

