Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.14-14.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $14.89. Pool also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.00-$14.00 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on POOL. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens upgraded shares of Pool from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $386.70.

Pool Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $369.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $350.89 and a 200-day moving average of $350.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.98. Pool has a twelve month low of $278.10 and a twelve month high of $423.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Pool Increases Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.01 by ($0.12). Pool had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pool will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.16%.

Insider Activity at Pool

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $821,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,849,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pool

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 80.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 11.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

